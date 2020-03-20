San Francisco's "essential,quot; pot dispensaries see an increase in home deliveries – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – As confirmed cases of San Francisco coronavirus continue to rise, local marijuana dispensaries report an increase in home deliveries to residents during the current shelter-in-place.

As the number of coronavirus cases in San Francisco rose to 70 on Thursday, the city underwent a shelter-in-place order earlier this week, days before Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the blockade across the state.

"Shelter-in-place means that you and your family members and the people in your household are the only members of that household," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "So we are discouraging game dates and dinners, and other things that you would normally do in your homes, but this is reducing the spread of the coronavirus."

Many residents who were obeying the shelter-in-place order were buying marijuana while stocking up on potential quarantines or simply lighting up for relief during times of anxiety and government shutdowns.

San Francisco briefly closed its marijuana stores at the beginning of the shutdown before allowing sales to resume.

"I am very grateful that they opened it, simply because I am anxious and know many people who really depend on medical marijuana," said Jackie Cornelius, a customer who shops at The Green Cross dispensary.

Sales of the Oakland-based Ganga Goddess delivery service witnessed a steady increase in sales earlier this month, but "late last week it just exploded," CEO Zachary Pitts said.

"Our sales have tripled," he added. "They have been crazy levels of business."

Pitts and other industry experts see simple logic at work. Cannabis can be safely consumed at home, it doesn't require a social setting or a trip to a mall, so deliveries make sense.

At The Apothecarium dispensary in San Francisco, store manager Cali Manzello said the threat of temporarily losing legal sales led to wasteful purchases.

"People knew they needed something to get over them, not just the time to be stuck at home for these few weeks, but also to feel good," said Manzello.

New York, San Francisco and Palm Springs were among the cities that label dispensaries as "essential,quot; companies that can remain open during the virus blockade, in some cases with limitations.

Sales increases were also seen in Colorado and Washington, according to the cannabis data company Headset.

Dispensaries, meanwhile, have rushed to accommodate customers who are wary of viruses, increasing delivery and collection options.

In California, the online delivery market Eaze said order volume increased 38% on Monday compared to the annual average, and overall deliveries saw an identical jump. Deliveries to new customers increased more than 50%.

The Weedmaps online directory has also documented a huge jump in delivery and pickup orders, and found that California experienced a 66% increase in order volume in the second week of March, compared to the first week.

Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan bought several Priuses to put more delivery vehicles on the road to meet demand.

With many consumers reluctant to go out for fear of getting sick, practicing social distancing or the government ordering them to stay inside, "we are going to have to bring them the store," said Kazan, whose company includes a grow arm and four Californians. dispensaries

"It's not much different than Amazon," said Kazan.

At The Herbery, which operates two stores in Vancouver, Washington, sales have increased 30% since last Friday, when Governor Jay Inslee announced the widespread closure of schools and other measures to deal with the outbreak. One store saw sales double in a single day, owner Jim Mullen said.

"People are buying four or five items instead of one or two," he said. "People ask what the legal limit is. We are seeing bulk purchases and people storing products. "

In California, many stores have been forced to close their doors or limit sales for fear of health, but marijuana stores have been considered essential businesses in key California markets where shelter-in-place orders have been issued, even in San Francisco.

Statewide, each case changes every day, but much of the legal market seems to be working, even though residents often find toilet paper, bread, and other staple foods hard to find. Los Angeles, the state's largest market, issued an order Thursday that designated cannabis dispensaries "essential activities,quot; because they "provide services that are recognized as critical to the health … of the city," even when it closed gyms.

Meanwhile, in New York, health officials on Tuesday notified medical marijuana dispensaries that they are considered essential businesses and may remain open even if others are closed; So far, no such order has been issued.

The Etain dispensary operator has seen more patients request supplies for 30 days, rather than weekly, particularly before it became clear that the dispensaries would remain open, said chief operating officer Hillary Peckham.

With a significant jump in home delivery orders for next week, the family business is adding delivery days. In the meantime, he encourages people who pick up his medications to make appointments to limit the crowds at dispensaries.

Sustained marijuana sales amid a virus outbreak mark a victory for California's 27-month-old legal industry, which feared that illicit stores would flood the gap if the legal market closed abruptly.

Companies are not only seeing an increase in new revenue: They are working to keep their employees and customers safe, with measures such as providing hand sanitizer in a cash-rich business and limiting the number of customers in stores.

Meanwhile, the state has been allowing dispensaries to apply for the right to provide sidewalk pickups, a kind of direct selling store that was previously prohibited in California.

In the midst of a health crisis, a sidewalk pickup "is much more preventative," said Los Angeles dispensary owner Jerred Kiloh, who closed his sales floor Wednesday after establishing a sidewalk sales operation, with trucks in his lobby window on the busy Ventura Boulevard.

"Imagine completely changing your business structure in 24 hours," said Kiloh, who heads the United Cannabis Business Association.

Kiloh has implemented a variety of sanitation steps for his store, from routinely cleaning surfaces in the lobby, where customers can pick up orders, to requiring employees placing orders on the sidewalk to wear medical gloves.

In Vancouver, Washington stores, the number of customers inside is limited, so people sometimes have to wait outside for five to 10 minutes. "We got Purell at the cash registers, we handle cash every day," said owner Mullen.

The jump in revenue has been welcome for many long-struggling California companies, which have been competing against a robust illicit market and withstanding heavy state and local taxes since extensive legal sales began in January 2018.

