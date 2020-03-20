San Francisco Nightlife Institution Slim & # 39; s & # 39; s Close – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A long-standing arrangement of San Francisco's live music scene, the 11th Street nightclub Slim will close after more than 30 years of operation, according to reports.

A story by retired pop music critic and author from the San Francisco Chronicle, Joel Selvin, first reported the news on Friday. According to the story, club operators, owned by Bay Area musician Boz Scaggs, notified employees of the pending closure Wednesday.

Scaggs told the newspaper in an exclusive interview that the plan to shut down Slim & # 39; s had been decided by the operators late last year. The pending closure was unrelated to the current coronavirus pandemic that has closed entertainment venues across the Bay Area and the country.

It is unknown if the place plans to remain closed as of Friday or if it will officially close at a later date. Currently on the concert schedule listed on the club's website, all events scheduled until the end of April are marked as postponed. Shows from May 1 onwards still have tickets available for purchase.

The club at 333 11st Street first opened in 1988 when Scaggs and his business partner, late investor and venture capitalist Frank Caulfield, who passed away in December at age 80, decided to found a new medium-sized music venue. to fill a null in San Francisco.

The 600-seat venue has hosted a wide variety of performances over the course of three decades. Local stars like Metallica, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Huey Lewis and The News Green Day, Death Angel, Exodus, and Scaggs himself have appeared on the club stage multiple times. Other notable acts featured there include the late Sun Ra and his Arkestra, Prince, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Black Keys, Blue Oyster Cult, Pere Ubu, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Burning Spear, Buzzcocks, Screamin & # 39; Jay Hawkins . and Dr. John.