San Francisco cases rise to 70; City hires more nurses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Like the number of cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco

It increased to 70 on Thursday, city leaders announced the hiring of dozens more nurses and the relocation of the city's Emergency Operations Center.

As part of the expanded operations, the EOC moved to the Moscone Center South convention center at 474 Howard St. to accommodate more staff and practice social distancing as the department works to support essential city services that must remain open. .

Mayor London Breed toured the site along with other city officials on Thursday morning. Speaking at a subsequent press conference, Breed warned residents to continue to stay home as long as possible on the third day of an on-site shelter order issued for the city and five other neighboring counties in response to the pandemic.

“We understand that this is, of course, quite challenging for many people, but this is not a vacation; This is not the time for social gatherings. We want to discourage large group meeting as much as possible, ”said Breed.

“Shelter-in-place means that you and your family members and the people in your household are the only members of that household. Therefore, we are discouraging game dates and dinners, and other things that you would normally do in your homes, but this is reducing the spread of the coronavirus, ”he said.

Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the city's Emergency Management Department, which administers the EOC, said: “We are now at our highest possible level. We have dedicated so many San Francisco government employees to this effort that we have had to move here to the Moscone South Convention Center. ”

She added: "We are going to keep working here every day until we get to the end of this pandemic."

Department of Public Health director Grant Colfax said that in response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the city issued a public health order to ban routine procedures and elective surgeries across the city.

“These things can and must wait. Now, we are unzipping the health system as much as possible. I remind everyone, please don't go to the emergency room or urgent care center unless you have a truly life-threatening emergency. Contact your healthcare provider by phone, ”he said.

Colfax also said, just two days after Mayor Breed announced that the city would hire more nurses, that the city has already hired 70 nurses. He hoped the city would also hire more nurses on-site in an invitation just

job fair that takes place this weekend.

The executive director of the Department of Human Services Agency, Trent Rhorer, said his department has been working to help quarantine homeless people and people living in individually-occupied hotel rooms.

Rhorer said the department recently obtained a lease for quarantined residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but do not require hospitalization at a local hotel and transferred four people Wednesday.

So far, he said, the department has identified 500 hotel rooms that can be used to quarantine people who otherwise couldn't, in addition to the rooms included in the newly secured lease. Other hotels have offered up to 2,000 rooms that can be used in total, and the next phase involves the department evaluating the suitability of those rooms for quarantine.

In addition, the department is also working on providing hotel rooms or accommodation for first responders, to prevent them from coming home and infecting their families, Rhorer said.

He added that to exert social distancing for the approximately 2,000 people currently housed within the city's homeless shelters, the city will create "pop-up,quot; shelters throughout the city to help accommodate the space.

Police Chief Bill Scott said that amid the shelter-in-place order, residents have been complying with much. He said the officers would continue the patrols, but do not seek to enforce the order, unless absolutely necessary.

"We want people to voluntarily comply with the law," said Scott. "We hope that continues. We understand that there are people out there whose lives have been cut short, so we will have a little compassion and patience in addressing this. ”

The chief added that officers protect themselves from the virus with personal protective equipment and keep a safe distance from others.

For more city updates, residents can visit the San Francisco Department of Public Health website, call 311, or subscribe to the city's text message alert service by texting COVID19SF at 888- 777.