Sam Smith reveals the three-step emotional collapse of self-quarantine

Sam Smith is finding the self-quarantine aspect of the global coronavirus particularly challenging. Page Six recently picked up a post by the singer-songwriter in which he jokingly revealed three different images designed to show the three stages of the average self-care psychology.

On Thursday, Sam dropped three posts along with the caption that read: "Stages of a quarantine crisis." The Sun reported earlier this week that the singer has been staying in a 5-bedroom house in London that is worth around $ 14 million.

Smith recently explained on the platform that he has been "bored,quot; since the COVID-19 virus started spreading and the government introduced a two-week program designed to "flatten the curve," as experts have described it.

In Smith's post on Wednesday, he wrote that he suffered from allergies and headaches, so he decided to stay indoors just to stay safe. Smith urged his followers to stay safe and hopes everyone is well.

According to the singer-songwriter, he is very concerned about his grandmother at the moment. As most know, the influenza virus is more aggressive against older people and people with compromised immune systems and pre-existing conditions, for example diabetes.

Sam urged his fans and followers to take precautionary measures and drink plenty of water. It seems like Sam may have taken the cue from the surgeon general, who recently urged social media influencers to use his platform for the public good.

During his appearance in Good morning americaJerome Adams called in stars like Kylie Jenner to help encourage young people in North America to stay behind closed doors.

Ad

On the show, Adams claimed that he has his own children and that he is more than aware of the way that children and adolescents often are not inclined to listen to their parents' advice. This is where social media influencers are expected to step in. Kylie Jenner did the same shortly afterwards as well.



Post views:

0 0