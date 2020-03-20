Saipem: Italy's Saipem inks negotiate with Equinor over floating solar farm technology – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML6929cec56b07aa504a1a2cb3ae6604d211% %MINIFYHTML6929cec56b07aa504a1a2cb3ae6604d212%

Saipem of Italy has reached an agreement with Equinor of Norway to develop technology to build floating solar power farms near the coast, the energy contractor said.

The deal is between Saipem's high-value services unit Moss Maritime and the Norwegian energy company.

"The agreement with Equinor goes in the direction taken by Saipem and Moss Maritime to develop new technologies related to clean energy," said Ida Husem, executive director of Moss Maritime.

Saipem, the market leader in subsea construction for the oil and gas industry, is looking to develop new lines of business to drive order books, including floating renewable energy farms.

