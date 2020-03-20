Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joins the Cowboys and meets Mike McCarthy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, adding a household name for new coach Mike McCarthy.

Clinton-Dix representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the move early on Twitter on Friday. The 27-year-old's addition comes to a position the Cowboys have largely ignored in free agency and the draft in recent years.

The one-year deal is worth $ 4 million, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

McCarthy was the coach at Green Bay when the Packers selected Clinton-Dix for 21st overall in 2014. He had 14 of his 16 interceptions in his career with Green Bay, including a personal record of five in 2016. The Packers traded him. to Washington during the 2018 season. and Clinton-Dix spent last year in Chicago.

The Clinton-Dix addition comes after three-year starter Jeff Heath agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Clinton-Dix could start alongside Xavier Woods, though the Cowboys could point to another safety in the middle of the first round of the draft.

