Safaree tells fans that we need to slow down on everything

Safaree seems to finally be affected by what is happening in the world these days in the midst of this global disaster in which we are all together. At first, I was saying that the government is somehow involved in this, but now it seems to be taking things more seriously.

Here's the message he shared with fans on his social media account:

‘We need to value time more! Do you think it's possible? I think we all need to slow down! About EVERYTHING, "Safaree said.

Somoene posted this: ‘Real talk. We lost focus on what matters most, and it's really sad. I wish you all the best of blessings. "

A follower said: ‘Great deeds! The whole family will be united at the end of this. "

Someone else posted: ‘God wants us to slow down because we have been living our busy lives and we need to take time for ourselves. I think it is possible, and we definitely need to value our time much better than we are. "

One commenter wrote, "I've been saying the same thing over and over, but since I'm not famous, no one listens to me," and someone else said, "Yesterday no longer exists; no one promises tomorrow to anyone; today is all you have." .

A fan erupted over Safaree and said: o I appreciate you. You are a great guy! Keep up the good work, "and a follower posted this:" You see how that wind starts blowing once #LOOKATGOD started talking in response. Great deeds🙌🏾 ’

In other news, Safaree seems to be appreciating the ways Italians are trying to keep their spirits up at such a difficult time as they find themselves.

Italy has been the most affected country after China, with the majority of coronavirus cases.

The country is closed and people spend their days in the interior.



