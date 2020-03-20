Ryan Moore reserved for Gronkowski | Racing News

Ryan Moore has been hired to be the partner of last year's runner-up, Gronkowski, at the Dubai World Cup.

Jointly owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds and Khalid Bin Mishref, the Salem bin Ghadayer-trained five-year-old boy was beaten up in Meydan's masterpiece 12 months ago, when Thunder Snow became the race's first double winner.

Named after NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Gronkowski will line up like a stranger at this year's renewal, having finished third behind World Cup favorite Benbatl in his penultimate start before finishing the field in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Cup in Riyadh last month.

Moore will be on board for the first time since partnering with him in his first two career starts when he was trained in Britain by Jeremy Noseda.

Thoroughbred from Phoenix also confirmed that Oisin Murphy will be aboard Bin Ghadayer's Axelrod on Godolphin Mile.

Murphy hopes that the entire trained former American can build on the promise of his second place in Group Three Burj Nahaar.

"I am delighted to be able to travel on Axelrod," said the rider.

"He's in great shape in the United States and ran a cookie the last time. Probably in an open race, he will have a great opportunity."