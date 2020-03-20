Russell Brand worries about his addiction while stranded in Australia due to coronavirus

WENN / Avalon

Informing fans that he is still in New South Wales due to travel restrictions, the actor from & # 39; Rock of Ages & # 39; He complains that getting support for his problems & # 39; becomes increasingly impossible in self-isolation & # 39 ;.

Russell Brand He is finding it "increasingly impossible" to manage his addiction and mental health issues as he is "stranded" in New South Wales, Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week (ends March 15), the comedian was forced to cancel his remaining shows in Australia and New Zealand due to the global health crisis, and on Thursday the 44-year-old man confirmed that he was still in the region due to travel restrictions.

In a video shared on his YouTube page, Russell said he did not know if he would be able to leave Australia as the country was closing its borders, and the United Kingdom also took similar precautions. He also shared his concern about the lack of access to support groups and communities to manage his addiction and mental health problems.

"I like to meet other people with addiction or alcohol problems and get support while working on a 12-step program. That becomes increasingly impossible in self-isolation," he explained.

However, he joked: "Fortunately, there are online connection groups, not connection groups, that's something different, that's the old life, reunion groups, that's my speed much more."

The star added that he found it ironic that while social media is often criticized for reducing interaction, it is now some people's only way of contact with the outside world.

"At a time when the world was becoming saturated with continuous laments about the nature of atomized online communities, the fact that we no longer speak, we no longer see each other, that everything is done with a beat or something similar or a heart "he explained. "Now, suddenly, (online) it is the only option we have. Even in remote places, like the one where I am currently stranded, there are suspicions and fear."