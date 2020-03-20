Rugby Football Union ends rugby season in England except for Gallagher's Premier League | Rugby Union News





The Newcastle Falcons are first on the Championship table, but the league will not resume this season.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for the entire league, cup and county rugby in England, except for the Gallagher Premier League.

%MINIFYHTML82c12af56783c80e87b3ed2663eb500c11% %MINIFYHTML82c12af56783c80e87b3ed2663eb500c12%

The RFU says they are still in talks with Gallagher's Premier about whether to continue their season.

RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney said in a statement: "My thoughts and those of all of us at the RFU are with everyone affected by COVID-19, as well as recent flood events, both across the country as a whole like in our own rugby union community.

"To provide clarity and assist with immediate and longer-term planning, the Rugby Football Union announces the end of the 2019/20 rugby season for all rugby leagues, cups and counties in England. The only exception to this is the Gallagher Premiership, with whom we are in active conversation to review possible best next steps.

"When the current government advice on social distancing measures changes, we will naturally encourage rugby training and friendlies to start again.

"I would like to personally thank everyone for their quick actions to suspend rugby activity, this is not an easy time and I know that many of you will have concerns that go beyond the game."

The announcement follows the example of IRFU, which wrapped up the Irish season on Thursday.

The IRFU said it wanted to give clubs the opportunity to plan the 2020-21 season with this current season ending in May.