Rocky Mountain National Park shuts down at the request of locals amid the coronavirus outbreak

Rocky Mountain National Park will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, park officials announced Friday night.

According to a press release, the closure occurred at the request of the local health department in Estes Park. Earlier in the day, Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa asked Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to close the park to limit visitors entering the city, who saw his first positive test for a coronavirus on Thursday.

The closing began at 7 p.m. Friday and it was officially announced an hour later.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners in Rocky Mountain National Park is our number one priority," said the press release. "The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the new coronavirus situation (COVID-19). We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. "

Earlier in the week, the park closed visitor centers and eliminated entrance fees, but it remained open. Front gates were closed earlier on Friday as more than a foot of snow fell and the plow was hampered by a shortage of plow drivers.

Several national parks have closed in the past week. In Washington, D.C., the Washington Monument closed on March 14. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco, along with Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty in New York, closed on March 16. Yosemite National Park closed on Friday afternoon.

In Colorado, most outdoor areas remain open, but Manitou Incline and Waterton Canyon closed on March 18.