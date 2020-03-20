Rocket attack in northwestern Syria kills two Turkish soldiers | Turkey News

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a rocket attack in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Turkey's defense ministry said.

A ministry statement said a third soldier was wounded in Thursday's attack, which they said was carried out by "radical groups."

Turkey's artillery units immediately mounted a powerful retaliation, the ministry said, but did not provide further details.

The attack comes two weeks after Turkey and Russia, which support opposing parties to the Syrian conflict, agreed to a ceasefire in Idlib, stopping a three-month air and ground campaign by the Syrian government in the province controlled by the rebels.

The operation killed hundreds and sent a million people to flee to the Turkish border.

It also resulted in rare direct confrontations between the Turkish army and Syrian government troops. Some 60 Turkish soldiers have died in Idlib since the beginning of February.

The Turkish defense statement did not identify the group it considers responsible for the attack.