Rob Gronkowski cuts WrestleMania promotion in front of & # 39; zero people & # 39;

Rob Gronkowski wants you to know that he is excited to host the two-night WrestleMania in early April, even if he will be in an empty studio.

Gronk made his debut on "SmackDown Live,quot; on Friday night, with his friend / WWE superstar Mojo Rawley as his exaggerated man / guide in the ring.

The former NFL star had no fans to exaggerate, of course; Fox transmission was occurring within an empty Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. No one was around to cheer (or boo) this post:

Or this promotion, which was. . . something Gronk did.

"I'm here in front of zero people, AND I'M STILL PUSHED OUT, BABY!" he said when closing.

Rawley stepped in and said he will watch Gronk's back, because "WWE is a little bit different than the NFL, my friend. They don't just hit us on the field here."

I don't need an NFL defense reading title to deduce from Rawley's comment that Gronk could be blocking and tackling in two weeks.