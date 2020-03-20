Riverside County reports fourth death from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A fourth person died of the coronavirus in Riverside County.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser confirmed the death on Twitter on Friday morning. No details on the sex or age of the victim were provided.

The University of Riverside Health System has reported 22 total cases of coronavirus so far. On Thursday, a vendor working at the Rancho Mirage Skilled Nursing Facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Riverside County residents will be able to test drive at Lake Elsinore. The tests are done by appointment only for those who have symptoms.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, Los Angeles County reported a total of 292 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.