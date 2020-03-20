Riverside County begins coronavirus screening on Saturday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside County residents will be able to get the coronavirus test drive starting Saturday.

The University of Riverside Health System announced Thursday that test drives will begin Saturday at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore, located at 500 Diamond Drive. It will run at least until Sunday.

It is unclear how many test kits the health department has available.

The tests are done by appointment only for those who have symptoms. Anyone wishing to be tested should call 800-945-6171 to schedule an appointment.

The testing hours will be from 9:30 a.m. at 3 p.m.

Ventura and Orange counties also started test drives earlier this week, but were hampered by a shortage of test kits. Ventura County public health officials are asking the public to help them store test supplies for those who are high risk, vulnerable, and have symptoms.

Riverside County has reported 22 cases of coronavirus and three deaths so far.