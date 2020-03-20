Riverfront Lodge luxury condos sell fast in Avon, starting at $ 895,000

%MINIFYHTMLd107e55bd7d1b2e903ca183db66539ac11% %MINIFYHTMLd107e55bd7d1b2e903ca183db66539ac12%

If you think of Avon as a place you pass through on your way to Beaver Creek, a fast-selling residential project alongside Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will give you a whole new way of seeing the city, at a time when it probably won't hit the streets. clues soon.

What: Riverfront Lodge at Avon, East West Partners luxury resort residences, remaining 2 and 3 bedroom units, infinity pool with sundeck and fire pits, plus amenities at Westin Riverfront Resort, walk to restaurants; only 14 left.

Riverfront Lodge at Avon, East West Partners luxury resort residences, remaining 2 and 3 bedroom units, infinity pool with sundeck and fire pits, plus amenities at Westin Riverfront Resort, walk to restaurants; only 14 left. Where: 126 Riverfront Ln, Avon; Take I-70 west from Denver past Vail, 9 more miles to Exit 167, turn south on Avon Rd, continue south through 2 traffic circles to Riverfront Lane, turn right, sales center in the lobby of the Westin Resort.

Riverfront Lodg by East West Partners, the same developer who made the neighboring makeover of Westin and Denver's Union Station, will open next winter just off the Riverfront Express gondola in Beaver Creek. But these luxury condos have so much more to them than Beaver Creek's well-kept and well-groomed corduroy.

Plenty of Avon spring / summer attractions are literally around the corner: Eagle Valley Bike Trail and the trout waters of the Eagle River; and Nottingham Park, Lake and Amphitheater, the site of the mountains' largest fireworks display (a five-minute walk).

Riverfront Lodge's walking ability partly explains why 22 of the 36 condos East West has under construction have disappeared in the first six weeks since sales opened. Another 19 townhomes with the same access to the Westin went missing for presales last year at prices of around $ 2.2 million each.

If you take a trip to Avon now, you'll find those remaining 14 condos priced at $ 895,000, that's for a two-bedroom / two-bathroom unit with premium finishes including floor-to-ceiling glass, custom cabinets, stylish Geoluxe countertops, Engineered white oak flooring, a stone and metal gas fireplace, and Bosch appliances with a Thermador wine cellar. The building has its own terrace with an infinity spa pool and a living room where children can play pool.

None of that mentions the amenities of the Westin resort next door, with a saline pool, riverside hot tubs, fitness center, and spa, which are absolutely part of this package.

"Many of our buyers are families who have been coming to the Vail Valley for years, who love the idea of ​​shopping in a new building in an energetic city," says stockbroker Molly Griffin, who will meet with you at the sales center in the Westin lobby if you can drive. "Much of our resort inventory is 30 years old, and buyers don't have time for remodeling now."

Griffin says many buyers are Front Rangers, who dislike the darker, less open design that resort builders were making decades ago. They are also analyzing the profitability of these units for the times when they won't be here, appreciating the East West Hospitality group that will run Riverfront Lodge and manage rental accommodation for the owners.

Other buyers come from warm-weather states, much more sensitive to wanting air conditioning than Colorado buyers, and find it included here, compared to older projects.

When you take a trip (helmet tours are available; no kids on them please) you will see the restaurants and attractions Avon has attracted for the past 20 years including Maya (Latin fusion food), Vin 48 wine bar , and locally minded taverns and breakfast places you can't find anymore in Aspen.

You'll hear about the bike scene (Avon has a shared bike and amazing new trails), fishing, the farmers market, paddleboarding on the lake, and a kids' mountain center.

These units (including a $ 2.325 million three-bedroom penthouse) have storage space for all of that, even while you rent it.

Visit the website (theRiverfrontLodge.com, where many of the early buyers bought these unseen products), or call to let the Griffin team know about it.

