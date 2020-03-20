Researchers have shown that coronavirus is not a man-made biological weapon – BGR

%MINIFYHTML116b18f7fd61e165694b81707bde042e11% %MINIFYHTML116b18f7fd61e165694b81707bde042e12%

A team of international researchers has used the SARS-CoV-2 genome to study the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The researchers found that the coronavirus evolved naturally, rejecting ideas that it could have been artificially manufactured in a laboratory for use as a biological weapon.

Scientists have two different scenarios for how the virus mutates to attack human hosts, and both involve acquiring a precursor to the new coronavirus virus from animals.

As surprising as modern technology can be when it comes to dealing with a pandemic like the new coronavirus when it comes to staying up-to-date on developments and dealing with boredom while practicing social distancing, there is also a big side effect that needs to be addressed. . The spread of fake news, myths and conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 are real things that are happening online. Tech giants, such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, are already taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation, which can only sow more panic. And it turns out that scientists are ready to provide many answers that should stop some of the disinformation campaigns happening online.

Researchers have been able to determine that the new coronavirus pandemic is a natural event and that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not a man-made biological weapon, as you may have heard from that friend or family member of yours who continues to send conspiracies. theories to your phone.

Scientists from around the world (Scripps Research, Tulane University, University of Sydney, University of Edinburgh, and Columbia University) were able to demonstrate that the design of the SARS-CoV-2 and M.O. they are the result of a natural evolution of the virus, rather than laboratory engineering. "By comparing the available genome sequence data for the known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes," said Scripps Research of Scripps Research. Daily science.

The researchers analyzed the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome for the chemical components that allow it to cling to human cells (a spike protein) and to the cleavage site that allows the virus to enter host cells. They discovered that the spike protein targets the ACE2 receptors on the outside of human cells, which are responsible for regulating blood pressure. The team concluded that binding to ACE2 was so effective that it could only have occurred by natural selection, not genetic engineering. Furthermore, they compared the genome with other viruses known to cause disease. If built in a laboratory, the COVID-19 virus would have resembled some of the existing viruses.

"These two characteristics of the virus, mutations in the RBD portion of the spike protein and its distinct backbone, rule out laboratory manipulation as a possible source of SARS-CoV-2," said Andersen.

The discovery should kill conspiracy theories, but that is only an advantage. What the researchers tried to understand was how the virus mutated so that the scientific community could take steps to prevent future outbreaks. They are working with two different premises. One says that the virus could have evolved to the current state within an animal before jumping into humans. If that's the case, then future epidemics could occur as we have little information on what "animal zero,quot; might be, or how widespread the presence of SARS-CoV-2 might be in those animals.

The second hypothesis is that the virus first jumped into humans, where it then mutated into its current pathogenic form. In other words, once defeated in humans, the virus could disappear permanently, except for other mutations. While more data is needed to determine the source of the virus, the study authors say they don't think "any kind of laboratory setting is plausible."

The next time you receive coronavirus conspiracy theories about a nation state that has developed COVID-19 and find yourself in a cure for your own good, you may want to point those truths out to the full study that's available at Nature Magazine. Also, remember that the virus spreads and kills no matter what you think about its origin. Practicing proper hygiene and staying home as much as possible for the next few weeks and months is the only thing you can do to stay safe and protect others.

