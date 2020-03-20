Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington talk about small fires everywhere

Kerry Washington Y Reese witherspoon take inspiration from their own lives for their new show Little fires everywhere.

In a new interview with Emmy The two stars reveal that as they read and prepared for the new series, inspired by Celeste NgIn the book of the same title, they began to realize that they were channeling women with whom they are very close: their own mothers. "I don't know why it never occurred to us until we were almost in production," Witherspoon tells the publication. "I thought, 'I'm playing (my mother) Betty!'

Realizing it, they decided to lean on it, instead of looking for new sources of inspiration. After all, their mothers knew what it was like to raise teenage girls in the 90s.

For Washington, his mother. Valeria She also offered an idea of ​​what it meant to be a woman of color in the 90s. She explained that her mother, a teacher, would have different answers depending on the person who asked where she is from. It would be, "I'm from New York," "I'm from the Bronx," or "I'm from the South Bronx."