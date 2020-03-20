Red Cross Reports Critical Blood Shortage, Great Need for Donations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to multiple blood drive cancellations caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Cross stated that "healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients who have life-saving blood."

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for the Los Angeles County Health Agency, said Wednesday that supplies for residents across the country are "critically low." She said there is no clinical evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through the blood.

For a blood handling location near you, click here.

Cedars-Sinai Hospital was conducting a blood donation on Thursday from 9:45 a.m. at 3:30 p.m. in his mobile blood unit behind 127 S. San Vicente Blvd, near his hospital.

The union representing Orange County deputy sheriffs also conducted a blood drive on Thursday at its headquarters in Santa Ana, located at 1600 N. Main St.

Starting Thursday, people looking to donate could not make an appointment on the Red Cross website, but rather how to call 1-800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross application.

