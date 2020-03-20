Reconnection with women will disrupt family – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I stay away from my column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

Enjoy today's "Best of,quot; column for 2010.

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: Recently, I "reconnected,quot; with a woman I met more than 25 years ago.

A few months ago, she was in her hometown and she came to my hotel. We have drinks and spend the night together. Recently, I was at a convention that she also attended, and we spent the week together. We practically skipped the convention and simply enjoyed each other's company.

More recently, I returned to your city and spent other days together.

We talk about everything, we share everything and we start talking about a new life together. This would force us to leave our spouses.

We talk every day and we know the pain that this can cause, but we are really in love and we want to be with each other.

We both have high school kids.

Shall I tell my wife that I am going to leave her? Should I wait for a job in the new city first?

I am conflicted on how / when / where.

– Without tiger

Dear tiger: I managed to stay sentimental enough about the marriage to urge you to try to stay with your family, instead of running away from it.

All I can say is that there is no easy way to get rid of your family, certainly if in the course of your abandonment you intend to leave the city.

When faced with such a monumental life choice, it is helpful to sit down with a counselor to discuss your intentions. Try this first.

January 2010

Dear Amy: A long time ago, I broke my engagement and soon after I married another man. We were married for over 30 years when he died of cancer.

Do you feel it would be inappropriate for me to try to contact my ex-boyfriend after 40 years? After we broke our engagement, we had no further contact.

I'm curious to know where life has taken him. I would like to send him a note and offer to meet him for coffee and talk to catch up.

What is your opinion?

– curious

Dear curious: My opinion is that you are only for company and therefore you want to test the waters by returning to a familiar "lost love,quot;.

This is a completely understandable impulse. I had it myself, so after my divorce a long time ago, I went out with everyone I met at the university.

His motives may not be entirely clear to you, or his motive may be mixed, but you must be prepared for the fact that he has changed, that you have changed, and that, if you are married or in a committed relationship, you might See this contact like a nasty intrusion.

You should familiarize yourself with Facebook. Post a profile online and then use it to connect with all kinds of people. I bet all our personal networks intersect, I bet it wouldn't be two weeks before he knew how to contact you.

February 2010

Dear Amy: I have had a friend from work for 25 years. We solved problems together, faced the conditions, had lunch, and played tennis. We retired and remained friends, albeit with less meeting time.

Well, suddenly my friend says that he has to meet with a "group,quot; every morning, including on weekends. He is mysterious about the "group,quot;, saying that he is not allowed to talk about what they do.

Although I know his wife, I feel like I can't ask her about this because I'm embarrassed.

Now I am not "allowed,quot; to talk to him during the day. No more lunches. I should let it go, but I feel that a friendship that I valued is devalued. Do you have any idea what kind of group might have requirements such as leaving lifelong friends?

– Pal puzzled

Dear Baffled: Your friend could attend AA meetings, religious gatherings, receive dialysis treatments, or play poker. He might also want to get out of the friendship, but he doesn't know how to tell you.

If you are really worried about him, yes, you could communicate with his wife with a worried expression.

March 2010

