Rapper Freddie Gibbs banned by Instagram

Rapper Freddie Gibbs visited Twitter to reveal that Instagram has banned him.

"They just banned me from Instagram," Gibbs tweeted, adding, "End of an era."

No true Gibbs fan had to ask why the ban occurred. Gibbs' Instagram stories are a source of humor for many of his fans, but they are often quite graphic, and many of the videos contained free violence.

"You know he's screwed up when Instagram called you and said you banned," he wrote in a separate tweet.

In June, the rapper spoke to GQ about how to work with producer Madlib to improve his craft.

"I know how to do better rap-wise than I did five years ago. I know how to attack different songs. I don't even write sh * t down. You don't have to write sh * t down. I know how, at this point, I really corner my energy. on the microphone. I can rap all day, all night. I can rap circles around anyone. And the more I rap, the more I learn about rap. I learn about music, "he told the publication.