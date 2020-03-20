Home Entertainment Rapper Freddie Gibbs banned by Instagram

Rapper Freddie Gibbs banned by Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
Logo

Rapper Freddie Gibbs visited Twitter to reveal that Instagram has banned him.

"They just banned me from Instagram," Gibbs tweeted, adding, "End of an era."

No true Gibbs fan had to ask why the ban occurred. Gibbs' Instagram stories are a source of humor for many of his fans, but they are often quite graphic, and many of the videos contained free violence.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©