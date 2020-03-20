Rapper C-Rayz Walz jailed for serious rape

New York rapper C-Rayz Walz is currently in jail after being arrested and charged with serious rape.

The rapper has reportedly been locked up since December 13, 2019, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 15, but that may be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to HipHopDX.

The rapper's manager spoke to the publication about the case.

"At this time, C-Rayz Walz cannot discuss or comment on this allegation," Rebs K.P. he said to HipHopDX. "What I can say is that I have known C-Rayz Walz as his manager and closest friend for six years. I have seen him spend most of his time caring for and supporting his son."

She continued, "Walz put his music career on the back burner to be the best father he could be. Walz knows what it's like to grow up without a father figure, and also what a dangerous time it is to be a black man in America."

The rapper maintains his innocence.