Ranveer Singh's ‘83 release on hold



Ranveer Singh is an actor who adapts to any character he plays and has given the public several films to witness his versatility. His next ‘83 release led by Kabir Khan builds on the historic 1983 victory at the Indian Cricket Team World Cup. The actor plays the character of Kapil Dev in the movie that led the team to victory. The film also stars Deepika Padukone playing a crucial role. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, it seems that the audience will have to wait longer to see this long-awaited movie on the big screen.

Ranveer turned to Instagram to reveal that the film's release date has been indefinitely postponed. He wrote: "83 is not just our movie but the movie of the entire nation. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We'll be back soon!"

‘83 was previously scheduled for April 10, 2020.