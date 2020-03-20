Ranveer Singh makes the most of his time at home

The coronavirus has paralyzed everything in the world. This also includes the Bollywood industry, which always seems to go on no matter what. With all the outbreaks canceled until the end of the month, the stars have decided to isolate themselves to fight the coronavirus.

It seems like Ranveer Singh is making the most of the opportunity by enjoying his time at home. The actor shared a bunch of photos on Instagram last night to give us an insight into his quarantined life. The actor first shared photos of two personalized Nutella jars with his name on the label. In addition to sharing the image, he wrote: "Ghar pe baitho, khao piyo, masst raho,quot;

He then went on to share a throwback image with his sister Ritika Bhavnani with a caption that read: "Relax at home @riticulousness,quot;

Another photo saw Ranveer lounging on a sofa. The actor captions the image as "Relaxed Lyfe."

Well, we urge all of our readers to take a similar path to that of the actor and practice self-isolation.