Ramona's RHONY singer has Lyme disease

Ramona Singer has been diagnosed.

The Real Housewives of New York star told E! The news that he began to feel bad around Valentine's Day and visited a doctor who ordered a complete blood panel. After receiving medication and getting sick again, she returned to the doctor, who informed the star that she had Lyme disease, and Singer is now taking an antibiotic.

