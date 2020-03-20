Ramona's RHONY singer has Lyme disease

Ramona Singer has been diagnosed.

The Real Housewives of New York star told E! The news that he began to feel bad around Valentine's Day and visited a doctor who ordered a complete blood panel. After receiving medication and getting sick again, she returned to the doctor, who informed the star that she had Lyme disease, and Singer is now taking an antibiotic.

She is suspected of contracting the disease after being bitten by a tick in the Hamptons.

"You should be tested once a year, especially if you are in an area where there are deer," he told E! News. "But we caught him early and I am very lucky and very blessed." She told them that she is also working with a doctor to strengthen her immune system and "boost immune function through an alkaline diet."

She added: "[Her doctor] said everything else is great," she told E! News. "You are a strong woman, very healthy and you can easily live to 95,quot;. I told her I want to live to 100. "