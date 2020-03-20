Ram 1500 beats BMW and Mercedes for this luxury venue

%MINIFYHTMLad39da6cfd639aebcebef8ef1eba317e11% %MINIFYHTMLad39da6cfd639aebcebef8ef1eba317e12%

If you're surprised Ram was in discussion with Mercedes and BMW for the best luxury car of 2020, you'll be even more surprised by the winner of one of those contests.

The Ram 1500 Limited and Laramie Longhorn versions are Cars.com's Best Luxury Cars of the Year, beating out the deals from both European Blue Bloods, not to mention all the other automakers.

In fact, it's the first time a truck has been in discussion, according to Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com.

"It is really amazing, but if you've been in these settings and in this truck, you might not be surprised that it won," Newman said. "This truck really blew us away."

It is no secret that luxury trucks have been a growing focus for automakers. These profit machines have been gaining traction as automakers have added sophisticated touches (massage seats, flexible leather, and wood trim) and pricing, highlighted by the $ 100,000-ago F-450 Super Duty Limited pickup truck. a couple of years, they have also gone up.

Ram's website lists a Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Crew Cab 4X2 starting at $ 50,890 and a Limited Crew Cab 4X2 starting at $ 53,465, but the extras and special packages would quickly add thousands to those prices. But value, according to Newman, is one of the keys to getting hooked on the luxury car award.

So what's so special about these versions of Ram trucks that beat the three-row BMW X7 2020 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

"It is a luxurious leather that is worn. It is the genuine wood trim that is seen around the cabin. They are the beautiful color combinations that you would not normally see in your everyday car," Newman said.

The Laramie Longhorn even has an iron mark on the upper glove box door with wood trim.

“But what stands out is the multimedia system. It's this really impressive 12-inch-tall system that allows you to display two different inputs. "

That big screen lets you see what's playing on the stereo while checking other features.

"Ram has really set the bar," Newman said, noting that it will be interesting to see if GM and Ford are up to the challenge the next time they redesign their pickups.

Not surprisingly, the award was applauded by a senior Ram official.

"This award validates Ram's tireless efforts to provide more comfort, refinement and value to our customers. The Ram 1500 Longhorn and Limited are examples of how we deliver the most luxurious trucks in the industry," Reid Bigland said in a press release, head of the Ram brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The award not only gives Ram the right to show off, it should also help the FCA truck brand cement its dominance, behind Ford's F-Series, at the No. 2 selling point in the US. USA, ahead of the Chevy Silverado.

As for the other Ram 1500 versions, Newman said they are nice too, just not up to this award.