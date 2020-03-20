R New Amsterdam showrunner & # 39; David Schulner talks about assisting New York relief efforts with medical supplies

%MINIFYHTML8eebf73241bd619067fcf00836b7b60911% %MINIFYHTML8eebf73241bd619067fcf00836b7b60912%

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that the city will run out of medical supplies for two to three weeks if infections continue at the current rate. Today, that rate accelerated further, prompting the mayor to call New York "the epicenter of this crisis" with 5,151 confirmed infections as of Friday, about a third of all cases of the US coronavirus. USA

With New York hospitals in dire need of supplies, NBC drama New Amsterdam, which was inspired by New York's Bellevue Public Hospital and movies at Bellevue and the city's Kings County Hospital, kicked in.

"Our tireless team, wardrobe, sets, accessories department, went through every storage area, every nook and cranny of every outfit, and collected half a load of PPE, masks, gloves, gowns, and face masks." New Amsterdam Creator, executive producer, and showrunner David Schulner told Deadline. "As we work closely with Bellevue and Kings County Hospital, we are working with New York relief efforts to find those most in need."

Broadway producers and unions announce emergency relief deal

The items were turned in to the New York State Department of Health on Friday morning.

New Amsterdam, Starring Ryan Eggold, it is not the only medical drama series that donates its supplies to local hospitals amid the coronavirus health crisis – ABC & # 39; s Grey's Anatomy and spin-off Station 19 as much as The good doctor and Fox The resident They have also contributed to relief efforts by donating masks, gowns, gloves to needy medical workers and hospitals.

But New Amsterdam It is the only medical drama filmed in New York, where the need is greatest and conditions have deteriorated rapidly, prompting a statewide stay-at-home order.

New Amsterdam also has a personal connection to the outbreak: one of its recurring new guest stars, Hawaii Five-0 Former student Daniel Dae Kim revealed a positive coronavirus test yesterday, noting that he experienced the first symptoms on the flight home from New York, where he had been filming. New Amsterdam until production closed at the end of last week due to the pandemic. Ironically, as Kim pointed out, he plays a doctor who is recruited from a hospital to help patients during a flu epidemic on the show. There are currently no other known cases of COVID-19 in New Amsterdam.

Created by Schulner, New Amsterdam It is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, MD, former medical director of New York City's Bellevue Hospital and author of the memoirs. Twelve patients: life and death at Bellevue hospital, on whose true story the series is based.

New Amsterdam It has been a breakup for NBC. Now in its second year, the medical drama was recently renewed for three more seasons.