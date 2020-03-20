Questions and answers without a contract: Willian and Olivier Giroud among Premier League stars in limbo | Football news

%MINIFYHTML9a15c28a173780780f149754184b963011% %MINIFYHTML9a15c28a173780780f149754184b963012%







A lot of Premier League stars will be available for nothing this summer, but how will the coronavirus pandemic affect those without a contract?

UEFA highlighted this week that the European leagues are committed to ending all national seasons by June 30.

The outbreak is expected to ease as long as play can be resumed as a preference over early competition termination with incomplete match lists. But public health remains the number 1 priority, so what if the season runs through July?

That would spark an interesting debate for those players who are nearing the end of their current deals at Premier League clubs, and Sky Sports has compiled an out-of-contract XI for those who might be in a state of limbo. .

Several Premier League players have no official contract on June 30

What about players in short term loan deals?

Not only players who are out of contract this summer face an uncertain future. Several Premier League clubs signed players on loan this season, meaning they would theoretically return to their parent club in late June.

An example is Djibril Sidibe from Everton, the French winger who has a loan from Monaco for the entire season. The Merseyside club has the option to buy the 27-year-old, but when exactly would that be allowed? As it stands, Sidibe would not know if he would be forced to return to Monaco on June 30.

Manchester United loan striker Odion Ighalo with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Pepe Reina is currently in Aston Villa, on loan from AC Milan, and the veteran goalkeeper expressed his willingness to remain in Villa Park until the 2019/20 season is completed.

Manchester United is another club that will be eagerly awaiting news from FIFA on steps to be taken to avoid the current rules, given the success of Odion Ighalo's six-month loan period from Shanghai Shenhua.

How will FIFA handle non-contract players?

David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, but when exactly?

Speaking about Inside Sport, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"FIFA has some working groups looking at it. The problem they have right now is that many people around the world are concerned about their jobs and it is no different if you are a footballer who will soon be out of a contract. June.

"They know that after this date they are currently not being paid and they are not currently in a position to negotiate a new agreement with another club."

"Most players will continue to receive payments for another 28 days, which takes them to July. That is standard practice in contracts. Right now, FIFA is having internal talks to find a solution to this problem."

"Meanwhile, some players have come out and talked about their desire to continue playing beyond the expiration date of their contract. Willian in Chelsea has said that his contract is just a piece of paper. If the season continues beyond my contract, I will continue to play for Chelsea. "

What do agents say to non-contract customers?

Jan Vertonghen is another player whose current deal expires this summer

Former Reading striker and soccer agent Stephen Hunt told Sky Sports:

"It is difficult because people in football clubs have families they want to care for, so if I go after them right now … it is not the right time. I am trying to keep my distance as an agent because families are what more important.

"Regarding my clients, I would say, 'Keep calm, don't panic, the season will end.' The rules and regulations are bound to change as the situation progresses, so a player He does not have a contract on June 30, being all good, he will extend his contract for another month, a few months, depending on how long it takes.

"I have a lot of bills that I haven't sent in the past few weeks, because I don't think it's fair to worry about small amounts of money right now. The most important thing is that the players come back healthy and the clubs see again."

How important is it for FIFA to clarify the situation?

Ryan Fraser's Bournemouth contract expires at the end of the season

"FIFA will implement measures to deal with certain situations as they go along," added Hunt.

"Right now, they won't want to deal with it at all, if I'm honest, it's not one of their top priorities. The top of their priorities is to make leagues work, and then they will address the situation for the players." For me, as an old player, I would feel that I had to play and be loyal. End the season with them, rest, and then let the deal happen.

"It will be complicated, the lawyers will have to deal with it, and if he were my player, I would ask my lawyer to review it to make sure that the player is protected, but the clubs have a difficult situation. There is no story about this: it is a new case, so we'll have to deal with it as we go. "

What do FIFPRO representatives think about the situation?

0:30 FIFPro board member Lucien Valloni criticizes Swiss side Sion's decision to fire nine players after they refused to cut wages during the Covid-19 pandemic FIFPro board member Lucien Valloni criticizes Swiss side Sion's decision to fire nine players after they refused to cut wages during the Covid-19 pandemic

Lucien Valloni, Swiss representative of FIFPRO, the world representative of professional soccer players, told Sky Sports:

"Yes, of course (the contract situation is worrying). Stakeholders have agreed that the European Championship will be delayed, and the main reason was so that the national competitions could end later."

"Now we are trying to find the solution at European level that allows each competition to end, and that also concerns contracts. We have to find a solution."

"For example, each contract is automatically extended, under the same conditions, for the period of time necessary to finish the league. If this is done across Europe, I think it would help to handle problems when a player has already signed for a new club "This would allow for the transition and help preserve competencies at the national level."