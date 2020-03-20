Queen urges the British to unite as the nation plots an uncertain course

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday urged the British people to unite as they separate, hoping to stabilize a country that has strayed between alarm and complacency as the government struggles to deliver a consistent message about its response to the coronavirus.
"We are all recommended to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," said the queen.
The statement, issued from Windsor Castle, where the queen was kidnapped on Thursday when the outbreak seized London, was a family call for national solidarity from a monarch who has seen his country through trauma since the Second War. World Cup and Brexit until the death of Princess Diana.
But it gained additional resonance at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a more confusing message, combining warnings about the coronavirus with more relaxed efforts to suppress its spread. On Thursday, schools and pubs in Britain were still open, although schools will close on Friday.
The queen left no doubt that she intended to isolate herself and hoped that those around her would do the same.
"Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and make sure that loved ones are safe," he said. “I am sure we are up to that challenge. You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part. ”
On Thursday, Johnson reiterated his warning to avoid pubs, restaurants, and other crowded places. But it stopped again before closing them, as other European countries have. He also ruled out a London shutdown, like those in Paris and Madrid, which had been widely rumored in the media.
If people act with "ruthless and determined collective action," Johnson said, Britain could change the course of the pandemic in 12 weeks. He praised the British for doing their part, but said there were pockets of resistance in London, which could demand stricter government action in the coming days.
The deadly danger the virus poses to older people has put the royal family, whose members are accustomed to being seen by the public in times of crisis, in a situation they have rarely experienced: having to remain silent.
The queen turns 94 next month and her husband, Prince Philip, is 98 years old. Even her son and heir, Prince Charles, is 71 years old, one year older than the age at which the government has urged people to be quarantined.
The family has just lost their best-known younger members, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who left for Canada after negotiating their real-life withdrawal. That leaves Prince William and his wife, Kate, the only older family members who can still make regular public appearances.
The queen had been working at Buckingham Palace until Thursday, but abruptly left London to go to Windsor Castle, where authorities say she will be exposed to fewer people. The palace erased its agenda, postponing a visit by Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife, Empress Masako, as well as several garden parties scheduled for spring.
Rumors that Prince Philip had died erupted on social media on Wednesday, prompting the palace to issue a statement saying it was "absolutely fine." In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh, as he is also known, was flown by helicopter from Sandringham, another of the Queen's residences, to join the Queen in Windsor.
Prince Philip has lived in seclusion at Wood Farm, a modest cabin on the Sandringham grounds, since he retired from public life in 2017. He spends his time there reading, painting, and driving a horse and carriage through the grounds of the farm. The queen visits him from time to time.
But as this crisis unfolds, he will not be able to play the role of his father, George VI, who was a visible presence during the Blitz, when German airstrikes forced London into a more draconian blockade than he has hitherto endured. with the coronavirus. The king and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, toured bombed neighborhoods and comforted residents.
After Buckingham Palace was bombed in September 1940, Elizabeth, later known as the Queen Mother, said she could "look the East End in the face," referring to East London's working-class neighborhoods. .
Princess Elizabeth, the future queen, worked in the auxiliary service as a truck driver and mechanic during the war, an experience that left a lasting mark on her, not to mention giving her useful skills in repairing an engine.
In her statement on Thursday, the queen paid tribute to "scientists, doctors, and emergency and public services." He did not mention Mr. Johnson, who has repeatedly cited scientific advice to justify his government's response.
But critics criticized the government for resisting drastic moves, such as closing schools, and then reversing after other countries moved first or new scientific data suggested a worsening outbreak.
"It seems like the worst of all worlds," said Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College London. "They have followed his scientific advice and then backed down."
When Mr. Johnson urged people to avoid bars, bars, and restaurants, his own father, Stanley Johnson, insisted that he could ignore the advice. Many people seemed to conclude that if the government really believed in its message, it would have used its powers to shut down nonessential bars and shops.
"The prime minister likes him very much, as we always suspect, and seems unable to tell people things they don't want to hear," Menon said. "It's like the weak father saying to his son, 'Don't do that, darling,' but letting them continue."
On Wednesday, the government decided to close schools later this week, a step it had resisted even when it became the standard across the continent. But while Mr. Johnson said no tests would be done, he did not say what would replace the tests that normally determine the future of students.
It also sowed confusion over a possible London lockdown, declaring on Wednesday that it may have to go "further and faster," an admission the British media took as confirmation that it was coming.
Downing Street on Thursday denied the reports and accused members of the media of acting irresponsibly. Officials said there was no plan to shut down public transportation, restrict people from leaving their homes, or put the army on the streets to enforce quarantine.
Elsewhere in Europe, where the death toll is rising and hospitals are nearing their breaking point, the military is already playing a major role.
While the dead were piling up in the city of Bergamo, in northern Italy, the army was called to transport bodies to other municipalities to be cremated. Italy, where more than 3,400 people died, topped China's death toll on Thursday.
In Hungary, the military moved on Thursday to take control of 140 companies considered to be providing essential services in the energy, telecommunications, transport and healthcare sectors. And in France, patients are being transported to military hospitals.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday acknowledged the "difficulty of the moment,quot; and urged people to respect the distancing measures, while encouraging those unable to work from home to report to their jobs.
But the prospect of something akin to ordinary life seemed exaggerated, as even top officials across Europe have contracted the virus.
The last was Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, who announced Thursday that he had tested positive but said it was fine. His diagnosis seemed to put Mr. Johnson's goal of reaching a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of this year even further out of reach.
Megan Specia contributed reporting.