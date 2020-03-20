LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday urged the British people to unite as they separate, hoping to stabilize a country that has strayed between alarm and complacency as the government struggles to deliver a consistent message about its response to the coronavirus.

"We are all recommended to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," said the queen.

The statement, issued from Windsor Castle, where the queen was kidnapped on Thursday when the outbreak seized London, was a family call for national solidarity from a monarch who has seen his country through trauma since the Second War. World Cup and Brexit until the death of Princess Diana.

But it gained additional resonance at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a more confusing message, combining warnings about the coronavirus with more relaxed efforts to suppress its spread. On Thursday, schools and pubs in Britain were still open, although schools will close on Friday.