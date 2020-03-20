Pueblo police shoot suspected car thief – Up News Info

Police shot and seriously wounded an alleged car thief early Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to Parkview Medical Center for treatment, according to a tweet from the Pueblo police.

Police found the suspect in the 1200 block of Deane Lane at 3 a.m. as he was allegedly in the process of stealing auto items, the tweet said.

Shortly after contacting the suspect, at least one officer opened fire and shot him, he said. It is unclear at this stage what specifically caused the shooting.

No officer was injured, authorities said.

