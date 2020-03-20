Public testing of coronavirus to drive will begin in Dallas with strict criteria – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Test drives will begin at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. at Ellis Davis Field in South Dallas, will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

The criteria for the test sites are as follows:

%MINIFYHTMLc21974b0a61f809c2b0fec9792e4d37011% %MINIFYHTMLc21974b0a61f809c2b0fec9792e4d37012%

• Must be over 65 years of age; or

• Must be a first responder; or

• Must be a health worker; or

• Must be a DART controller; Y

• Must display a temperature of 99.6 or more

Anyone who does not meet the above criteria will not be evaluated.

Dallas County has seen more cases of Covid-19 spreading in the community than any other county in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott is projecting a dramatic increase across the state.

“This time next week, there will be thousands of people who will have tested positive. In two weeks, tens of thousands. This is a disease that spreads very quickly. But it is something we are prepared to respond to, "Governor Abbott said.

As of Friday afternoon in Texas, there are 194 people who have Covid-19.

Five people have died.

And about 5,300 people have been screened for the virus, twice as many as 24 hours earlier.

During a televised town hall Thursday night, the Governor explained why evaluating only people who have symptoms is so crucial.

"That is so we can identify who has Covid-19 and isolate them so that they don't communicate the disease to another person."

Since Monday, Parkland Hospital has been accessible through the site for first responders, healthcare workers, and operating patients, and now JPS Hospital in Fort Worth has its own testing site.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he remains in contact with the CDC.

"If we receive instructions from the CDC and the health authorities on what to do, we will act decisively," Judge Jenkins said.

The judge says the county is as prepared as possible and has conducted tabletop exercises for this type of scenario each year.

“This is not an exercise to cut cookies. Things are happening very fast. The virus also has plans, so to speak, ”he said.

Experts say that most people who test positive for Covid-19 will not need to be hospitalized, only isolated from other people.

The governor has not ordered people to stay home, but Judge Jenkins says you should stay home if you don't have to go out.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources