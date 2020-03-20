Priyanka Chopra to host live Instagram chat with WHO experts

%MINIFYHTMLc1186fa7940e03994f0e46271f0ec44711% %MINIFYHTMLc1186fa7940e03994f0e46271f0ec44712%

WENN / Avalon

"Knowledge is power and the more we know, the faster we can work together to flatten the curve and fight this," says Nick Jonas' wife as she announces the online discussion about the coronavirus.

Priyanka Chopra You are making the most of your coronavirus self-isolation by offering an online wellness chat with two experts from the World Health Organization.

The actress and her husband Nick Jonas have been following the guidelines of & # 39; social distancing & # 39; for eight days and on Thursday March 19, the "Baywatch"Star revealed plans to host an Instagram Live event with the Director-General of the World Health Organization and another high-ranking official to answer some of his followers' questions.

The live chat will take place later on Thursday.

"I hope they are safe out there. I just wanted to go in and say hi!" Priyanka said. "This is such a crazy moment and all of our lives have completely changed and it feels like something out of a movie, but it isn't. Nick and I have been home for the past week and this is Day 8 of ourselves – isolation for us … ".

"We are taking all the recommended precautions at the moment. We are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing. All the lonely time makes you think. And like all of you, I have been reading and all the information online seems scary. But I also wonder how much information is really accurate. Don't you ask yourself that? What is real and what is not? It is also confusing and overwhelming … "

"I am organizing an Instagram Live with the help of Global Citizen with Dr. Tedros, Director General of the World Health Organization, and Maria Van Kerkhove, who is the technical director of COVID-19 at WHO … Knowledge it's power and the more we know, the faster we can work together to flatten the curve and fight this. "

Hugh Evan, CEO of Global Citizen, will also be part of the Instagram live chat.

Meanwhile, Priyanka admits that spending so much time with her husband has been strange. "We have always had such crazy hours and there were so many people around us all day and suddenly this is our reality, it just feels crazy," he added.