Priyanka Chopra thinks her husband Nick Jonas is like her father

Actress & # 39; Isn & # 39; t It Romantic & # 39; She talks about what she finds so appealing about the Jonas Brothers member, and says she loves her ambition and is always proud of it.

Priyanka Chopra she marries "a version" of her father. When we talk about her husband Nick Jonas in a new podcast interview with Diane von Furstenberg, the "Isn't it romantic"The actress talked about her attractive features and why she reminded her of her late father Ashok Chopra.

In the Thursday March 19 issue of the podcast "InCharge with DVF," the 37-year-old beauty admitted to telling her younger husband about her resemblance to her father. "I always tell him that. I feel like my mother manifested it in my life. And you know, they always say that girls end up marrying someone who is like your father, and Nick is," she said.

On what characteristics did the two seem to share, the first one "Quantico"elaborate star" is someone who is the life of a party. He will always have friends around him, he will make people laugh, very attentive, conscientious, friendly. "She concluded," I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my father. "

Priyanka also discussed his support for her. "I really feel that being with someone like my husband now has incredible power," she said. "It's so appealing to me that he … feels empowered when he sees me empowered. Like, he will stand on a [red] carpet to the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He, like, will want to see things I've done. Like, he's so proud. "

The former Miss World winner was even more excited about how she impressed her with her response to "Five Things We Love". She recalled, "And the first thing he said was 'his ambition.' I never heard a boy say that."

The interview came a day after Priyanka revealed that she and Nick had been in quarantine for more than a week amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is such a crazy moment and all of our lives have completely changed," he said on Instagram Live on Wednesday, March 18.

"It feels like something out of a movie, but it's not and we know it. Nick and I have been home for the past week, and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us," "he".Baywatch"The actress continued detailing. Although she admitted that the sudden change in her busy schedules felt" just crazy, "she said," We are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing. "