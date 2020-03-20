Privatized pushbacks: how merchants protect Europe

HAMBURG, Germany – The Panther, a German-owned merchant ship, is not in the business of sea rescue. But one day a few months ago, the Libyan Coast Guard ordered him to drift, rescue 68 endangered migrants in the Mediterranean and return them to Libya, which is embroiled in civil war.

The request, which the Panther was to fulfill, was at least the third time that day, on January 11, that Libyans called a merchant ship to help migrants.

Libyans could easily have alerted a nearby rescue ship run by a Spanish charity. The reason they failed to do so is at the core of how European authorities have found a new way to thwart desperate African immigrants trying to reach their shores from across the Mediterranean.

And some maritime lawyers think that the new tactic is illegal.

Commercial ships like the Panther must follow instructions from official forces, such as the Libyan Coast Guard, which works closely with its Italian counterpart.