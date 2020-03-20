Privatized pushbacks: how merchants protect Europe

HAMBURG, Germany – The Panther, a German-owned merchant ship, is not in the business of sea rescue. But one day a few months ago, the Libyan Coast Guard ordered him to drift, rescue 68 endangered migrants in the Mediterranean and return them to Libya, which is embroiled in civil war.
The request, which the Panther was to fulfill, was at least the third time that day, on January 11, that Libyans called a merchant ship to help migrants.
Libyans could easily have alerted a nearby rescue ship run by a Spanish charity. The reason they failed to do so is at the core of how European authorities have found a new way to thwart desperate African immigrants trying to reach their shores from across the Mediterranean.
And some maritime lawyers think that the new tactic is illegal.
Commercial ships like the Panther must follow instructions from official forces, such as the Libyan Coast Guard, which works closely with its Italian counterpart.
Humanitarian rescue boats, on the other hand, take migrants to Europe, citing international refugee law, which prohibits the return of refugees to danger.
After the Panther arrived in Tripoli, Libyan soldiers boarded, forced the migrants to disembark at gunpoint, and led them to a detention camp in the embattled Libyan capital.
"We call them privatized setbacks," said Charles Heller, director of Forensic Oceanography, an investigative group investigating abuses of migrant rights in the Mediterranean. "They occur when merchant ships are used to rescue and return migrants to a country where their lives are in danger, such as Libya."
The coronavirus crisis has made the arguments about Mediterranean migration policy seem peripheral to the European moment, as governments focus on restricting not only external migration, but also the internal movement of their own citizens.
But long before the pandemic hit, European leaders mainly consumed themselves by avoiding Mediterranean migration, hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis. And that approach remains topical today, with hundreds of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. already this week, oblivious or indifferent to the coronavirus outbreak.
Since the 2015 crisis, European governments have frequently stopped non-governmental rescue organizations patrolling the southern Mediterranean, such as the Spanish ship Open Arms. of taking rescued migrants to European ports.
European navies and the Coast Guard have also largely withdrawn from the area, placing the Libyan Coast Guard in charge of search and rescue.
Europe now has a new proxy: privately owned commercial ships. And its deployment is questioned by the guardians of the rights of migrants.
Although a 1979 international search and rescue convention requires merchant ships to obey orders from a country's Coast Guard forces, the agreement also does not allow those forces to pick and choose who helps during emergencies, as Libya did.
"That is an openly illegal policy," said Dr. Itamar Mann, an expert in maritime law at the University of Haifa in Israel.
But commercial shipowners say that after saving migrants from drowning, their legal duty is to do what the Libyan Coast Guard tells them to do, as enacted in a separate search and rescue convention signed in 1979.
"This is in accordance with international law," said John Stawpert, a representative of the Chamber of International Transport, a world association of shipowners.
Between 2011 and 2018, only one commercial ship returned migrants to Libya, According to the Forensic Oceanography research.
Since 2018, there have been around 30 such returns, involving approximately 1,800 migrants, in which merchant ships have returned migrants to Libyan ports or transferred them to Libyan Coast Guard ships, according to data compiled by The New York Times and Forensic Oceanography.
The actual number is likely to be higher.
During the height of the crisis, ships like the Panther reportedly transferred the rescued migrants to the Italian Coast Guard or humanitarian organizations.
But in 2017, Italy gradually ceded responsibility for search and rescue coordination in the southern Mediterranean to the Libyan Coast Guard, absolving Italy of the legal obligation to rescue and admit all migrants entering international waters to the north. from Libya.
The following year, merchant ship crews began returning migrants to the Libyan authorities, who had been persuaded to take on the role with the promise of more equipment and international legitimacy.
The Panther normally supplies a group of oil platforms approximately 50 miles north of Libya. On January 11, the Libyan Coast Guard confronted the Panther instead of the Open Arms because only the owner of Panther had agreed to comply with a restrictive set of regulations drafted by the Libyan Coast Guard.
"All ships working in search and rescue have to follow this code of conduct," Commodore Masoud Abdal Samad, commander of the Libyan Coast Guard, said by phone.
Consequently, only the Panther was considered an "acceptable,quot; rescue ship on January 11, he added.
The pattern of commercial ship use has increased in recent months, said Anabel Montes Mier, the chief of mission aboard the Open Arms that day.
"These commercial ships follow orders," said Montes Mier. "We refuse to return people to unsafe places."
Human rights groups fear that Libya's refusal to work with humanitarian rescuers has endangered the lives of more migrants at sea.
The number of people arriving in Italy has decreased by more than 90 percent since 2017, while the death toll in the southern Mediterranean has halved in the same period.
But the number of people drowning, as a proportion of those trying to cross, has increased dramatically, from about 1 in 50 in 2017 to 1 in 20 in 2019, according to data compiled by the International Organization for Migration.
The forced return of migrants, a practice known as return, has also put many of them in mortal danger on earth, due to the Libyan civil war.
In February, an airstrike hit the pier used by the Panther to land migrants in Tripoli. Once ashore, the migrants are imprisoned in detention camps run by a variety of militias. Often these are found in areas under attack. Last July, a camp was bombed, killing 53 prisoners.
In a lawless land that grants few rights to foreign workers, migrants are often tortured, raped, held for ransom, or treated as modern slaves.
Steven, a 20-year-old from South Sudan, described being shot and beaten by Libyan officials after a commercial ship returned him to Libya in November 2018.
"Why did they rescue us and take us back to Libya?" said Steven, who asked to be identified by his first name only for fear of legal repercussions. "It was better to die on the boat."
The question of guilt is a complex one.
Since 1951, international refugee law stipulates that migrants must not be returned without due process to the countries from which they fled. But in cases involving merchant ships, migrants are often rescued in international waters, before reaching Europe's maritime borders.
Authorities in Italy and the European Union say they should therefore be returned to Libya as Libya coordinates search and rescue operations in these international waters.
Critics argue that Italy and its European allies still have responsibility. In the view of humanitarian watchdog groups, Europeans never gave up their role in orchestrating search and rescue missions, undermining the justification for handing over control to Libya.
For at least part of 2019, Italian navy officers aboard an Italian ship docked in the port of Tripoli oversaw the rescues on behalf of the Libyans, according to documents released during a court case in Sicily last March.
"They coordinated the rescue activities," Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister at the time, said in an interview with the Times.
In one instance in November 2018, Log books show how Italian Coast Guard officers contacted a cargo ship, the Nivin, "on behalf of,quot; their Libyan counterparts. But the records also reveal that the Nivin's captain was only able to contact Libyan authorities by contacting the Italian Coast Guard.
And although European navies have withdrawn from the area, their planes still direct the Libyan Coast Guard to migrant ships, recordings released by The Guardian show.
In March last year, one of those military aircraft ordered a merchant ship to return a boat of rescued migrants to Tripoli, without any intervention by the Libyan Coast Guard, according to recordings reported in The Atavist, a digital magazine.
In one of several recent telephone interviews, Commodore Abdal Samad of the Libyan Coast Guard said that an Italian ship docked in Tripoli, once used as a search and rescue control center, is no longer directing Coast Guard activity from Libya.
But Libyan Coast Guard crews still sometimes use Italian ship equipment to communicate with merchant ships, Commodore Abdal Samad admitted, particularly when their radios break down.
One of the most recent instances, he said, was the weekend of January when Panther rescued 68 immigrants from the southern Mediterranean.
Jason Horowitz contributed reporting from Rome.