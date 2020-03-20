People suspected of having the coronavirus in India have received stamps on their hands and are being tracked using their mobile phones and personal data to help enforce quarantines, raising concerns about privacy and mass surveillance.

The outbreak causing a disease called COVID-19 has infected more than 209,000 people worldwide and has killed at least 8,700, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In India, more than 200 people were infected and four died, and authorities reported multiple cases of people fleeing the quarantine.

In response, the western state of Maharashtra and the southern state of Karnataka began using indelible ink this week to stamp people arriving at airports.

Manual stamps include the date a person must be quarantined in the home and declares that those marked are "proud to protect,quot; their fellow citizens.

"When I first heard about the sealing in Mumbai, I thought it was fake news," said Supreme Court attorney NS Nappinai, an expert on data privacy legislation.

"I understand the concern, but where is the line drawn? Should fundamental rights be suspended in an emergency like this?"

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed Chinese authorities to Russia to increase surveillance, with the risk that these measures will persist even after the situation is alleviated.

Technology is being used across Asia to track and help contain the pandemic.

In India, government officials are also obtaining citizen and reservation data from airlines and railways to track suspected infections.

"We found people who were stamped and who were traveling. They had signed a self-declaration that they will not travel because they could be carriers of coronavirus," said Archana Valzade, undersecretary of the Maharashtra health department.

"It is also their duty to stop the infection. Stamping is essential and very helpful in reducing the spread," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that no one has objected so far.

In the southern state of Kerala, authorities have used phone call logs, CCTV images, and mobile phone GPS systems to track primary and secondary contacts of patients with coronavirus. Authorities also released detailed time and date maps of the movement of people who tested positive.

"People have been jumping into quarantine and it has been a challenge to track them down," said Amar Fettle, who heads the coronavirus control team in Kerala.

"But we have formed hundreds of squads, including police, to track and ensure people follow the rules."

As more COVID-19 cases are reported in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to stay home and follow government instructions.

Modi's appeal came a few days after various media outlets reported that the stamped persons had violated the quarantine rules.

In Mumbai, travelers with a history of visiting coronavirus-affected countries were asked to get off a train, health officials in Maharashtra said.

In the eastern city of Kolkata, the son of a bureaucrat met friends on his return from a visit to Britain and had to be forced into a hospital where he tested positive.

"As a doctor who has worked in the public health service and in the community, I find that people are not realizing the severity of the pandemic," said Dr. Armida Fernández, former director of one of the largest municipal hospitals. from Mumbai.

"Knowing the public health situation in India and that we are dealing with 1.3 billion people … I am in favor of the steps that the government is taking," he said.