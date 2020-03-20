Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share tips to combat loneliness

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle we are here for you in these times of fear.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram tips on Friday to combat loneliness as they and millions of people around the world practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"With everything that happens, there is a lot to assimilate," said his publication. "Many of us may feel confused. Either alone, or anxious or scared … and in isolation, some of us may feel bored, or you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal. To feel any these things ".
"Our emotional well-being is challenged every day, whether we realize it or not, but our lives are generally full of distractions. Now, with COVID coverage constantly changing, we are all adjusting to this new normal and feelings accompanying her. " continued. "But here is the good (because now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distance, but there does not have to be loneliness."
Harry and Meghan promoted nonprofits that can help and are looking for new volunteers: Crisis Text Line, Shout UK, CTL Ireland and Kids Help Phone, based in Canada, where they have been living for the past few months.
"If you are at home and feel bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time," they wrote. "If you feel lonely, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk about it. If you are in an abusive relationship and are now isolated with your abuser, these counselors are available to you. You are not I need to suffer in silence. "
"And for those of you who are not comfortable texting with a stranger, please contact your friends, family and colleagues," they continued. "Phone calls and video conferencing are a great way to feel more connected: ask if they're okay, tell them how you feel (actually), and take advantage of this time to really listen to the answer. If there is someone you know and are concerned about, your text may be what saves your life. "
Earlier in the week, Harry and Meghan shared a message of support on Instagram.
"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," read his post. "We need each other to have the truth, support, and feel less alone for a time that can honestly be quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the crisis. . scenes, on the front line or at home. Our will, as a people, to step forward in front of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is impressive. This moment is a true testimony for the human spirit. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
