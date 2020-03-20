Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share tips to combat loneliness

Prince harry Y Meghan Markle we are here for you in these times of fear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram tips on Friday to combat loneliness as they and millions of people around the world practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With everything that happens, there is a lot to assimilate," said his publication. "Many of us may feel confused. Either alone, or anxious or scared … and in isolation, some of us may feel bored, or you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal. To feel any these things ".

"Our emotional well-being is challenged every day, whether we realize it or not, but our lives are generally full of distractions. Now, with COVID coverage constantly changing, we are all adjusting to this new normal and feelings accompanying her. " continued. "But here is the good (because now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distance, but there does not have to be loneliness."

Harry and Meghan promoted nonprofits that can help and are looking for new volunteers: Crisis Text Line, Shout UK, CTL Ireland and Kids Help Phone, based in Canada, where they have been living for the past few months.