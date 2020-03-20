Positive TSR Images: Kodak Black Reports It Will Donate School Supplies To Students In Florida

%MINIFYHTML4e3f57315ceb0a1aaea4a5ee2e96ba1d11% %MINIFYHTML4e3f57315ceb0a1aaea4a5ee2e96ba1d12%

Positive TSR Images: Kodak Black may be behind bars, but don't let that stop you from giving back to your community during this difficult time.

According to TMZ, Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen confirms that Kodak will send 625 reading comprehension books to students in Broward Country, Florida, to help the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Books are just the beginning of what Kodak plans to do. Apparently, she will also be sending school supplies and notebooks to help children in grades 1 through 5 meet state reading standards, despite having to receive instructions from home.

Like schools across the country, Florida public schools close at least until April 15, and the Kodak team allegedly learned that students in Broward County need learning tools. According to his lawyer, he is spending around $ 5,000 to hold on.

Cohen gives some details on the supplies, saying they will be ordered on Thursday and are expected to be delivered in a few days. It's unclear how supplies will be delivered with the new social distancing guidelines and limited availability for shipping, but the Kodak team is confident they will be shipped directly to students next week.

As previously reported, Kodak is serving a 46-month sentence in connection with a federal weapons case in November. He also faces 2-7 years after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.