Positive closure of coronavirus Charli XCX does not affect her financially

WENN / Avalon

Although she is not overly concerned about her financial situation in the midst of the pandemic, the hit maker & # 39; Boom Clap & # 39; He admits that he is afraid of not being able to perform live for his devotees.

Up News Info –

Charli XCX She is not overly concerned about her financial situation during the coronavirus shutdown, as she doesn't get much out of the live shows.

Like many artists, hitmaker "Boom Clap" was forced to suspend her career due to self-isolation measures taken to curb the spread of the virus, postponing concerts and recording plans.

%MINIFYHTML77a9fa7c309551962099f5df6b1b6abe11% %MINIFYHTML77a9fa7c309551962099f5df6b1b6abe12%

However, he says that unlike some acts, which depend on concerts for their income, he believes that his finances will be maintained despite not being able to play live.

"When the postponements and cancellations started to happen, I saw a lot of artists (saying things like), 'This is our lifeline as artists, this is how we make our money, please find a way to support the artists you love differently, "the 27-year-old tells British music week magazine.

"That was really interesting because, frankly speaking, I really don't make my money from live shows. It's not my main source of income, so it's less of a financial hit. But I'm scared that I won't be able to perform for my fans, Live is a very happy part of my life, I love to play live and I love to see the artists perform. "

<br />

To combat the boredom of self-isolation, the star has been writing a "quarantine journal" for her fans and participated in a live feed on Instagram with Christine and the queens, with concerts online with Diplo, Rita prays, Kim PetrasY Clairo ready to go.

He's also considering new music, but he doesn't want people to think he's taking advantage of the crisis to promote himself.

"It is a very interesting time to release music, as long as you do it the right way," he adds. "I've been talking to some of my collaborators about the possibility of launching something, but the intention behind this is not to market something and really crush people's throats."