Porsha Williams shares a video with Baby PJ terrorizing her and fans are amazed

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account with her baby PJ. She says Pilar is terrorizing her these days, and that fans can't get enough of the cupcake.

Apart from this, previously, Porsha praised her mother in the comments after she managed to reach 100,000 followers on her social media account.

Porsha was telling her fans in 2019 that she created an Instagram account for her mother and now look how far she went!

Check out the cute clip he shared on his favorite social network, Instagram.

‘Why won't anyone show me how TikTok works, I'll just take my butt to Snapchat 😂😂 @pilarjhena terrifying me 😩❤️ #adorableMonster #DaddySleepSleep’ captioned Porsha in her post.

Someone said: Ella She is also alive! This is me and the boy all the time. He also terrifies me while his dad sleeps "lol,quot;.

One fan said to Porsha, "Girl, please learn TikTok, you're entertaining as hell," and another follower said, "Oh my gosh, don't tell me she's aggressive, birthday twins."

A fan told the RHOA star: "The same here, my kids are selfish because they are afraid we will make them better," and a follower posted this: "I feel you. It is very difficult to do TikTok. Where are the how-tos? I made it easier. "

Someone else said, "How the hell is Dennis sleeping through it all … haha!" And a follower posted this: "PJ! Why are you hitting mommy!"

One commenter posted this: "It's great that you take the time to text your followers," and one fan said, "He's so big and absolutely adorable! Look at his hair! Too cute‼ ️’

Ad

Many fans flooded the comment section to praise baby PJ.



Post views:

0 0