Porsha Williams announces to fans that her mother, Mrs. Diane, reached 100,000 followers on social media

Porsha Williams praises her mother in the comments after she managed to reach 100,000 followers on her social media account. Porsha was telling her fans in 2019 that she created an Instagram account for her mother and now look how far she went!

Check out the post Porsha shared on her social media account.

Sí Yes, my mother reached 100,000 followers! You wanted her to join and I convinced her not too long ago! Thank you for showing my mom so much love @ msdianeofficial😘 Tomorrow she will post all her super fun 62nd birthday photos 🙌🏾💪🏾😘 @msdianeofficial @msdianeofficial & # 39; & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned the video she shared on her social networks.

Someone said: Quiero I want to be like her when I grow up! She does not age at all and is always so elegant and beautiful! "And another follower posted this:" 62? Omgosh She has been doing great since she was 62 years old. Happy Birthday ".

One commenter wrote, "Momma Fiinnneee, I see where you're getting it (your dance and humor included)," and one fan said, "Damn it, he's 62, wow, my mom can barely move, she looks good."

Another posted commenter: ‘@msdianeofficial is the epitome of,quot; black doesn't crack ", absolutely beautiful and stunning! Looking for 42 !!! I live! & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘Enough! By no means does he look like this and he is 62 years old. Girl … you have some good genes, "and a follower wrote:" Love! I want to be so balanced and well @msdianeofficial! GO GIRL! "

Just the other day, Porsha made fans happy when she shared a photo on her social media account with her and her baby Pilar Jhena McKinely.

You probably already know that people tell Porsha all the time that she and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, look like her father.

Ad

With the last photo she shared on IG, Porsha wanted to prove to her fans that she is the one twinning with her daughter.



Post views:

0 0