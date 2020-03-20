Polis suspends all non-essential medical procedures in Colorado, extends closure of restaurants and bars until April 30

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Jared Polis ordered the suspension of all "non-essential,quot; medical surgeries and procedures in Colorado to release equipment, including ventilators and personal protective equipment for personnel.

An executive order signed on Thursday requires this suspension to run from March 23 to April 14 for all facilities other than rural and critical access hospitals, for which the term of the order is indefinite.

"This includes all voluntary or elective surgeries or procedures, whether medical, dental or veterinary," said a press release from the governor's office.

Polis said in a statement: “As a state, we are seeking all possible solutions to ensure that we are protecting the health and safety of the people of Colorado and minimizing the duration of the crisis. This is a coordinated effort with all state agencies and community partners to use all available resources during this difficult time to reduce the severity and duration of the crisis. Together, we will get through this. "

Polis also ordered the closure of additional businesses deemed "nonessential." Nail salons, hair salons, spas, massage parlors, and tattoo shops must close at least until April 30, depending on your request.

That order was updated today but originally posted on Monday. The initial version required a 30-day closure of restaurants, except for deliveries and takeaways, as well as bars, theaters, gyms and casinos. The new expiration date of April 30 now also applies to those facilities.

Polis told reporters on Wednesday that as these businesses close, he will seek at some point to allow them to open on a limited basis, with new standards that allow for appropriate social distancing.

"You can't close everything forever," he said.

The order also suspends activity at horse racing and off-track betting facilities across the state, and suspends all in-person submissions to the Secretary of State, including forms and applications.

Polis has repeatedly stated that additional restrictions may be announced in the coming days, possibly including a shelter-in-place order in some or all of Colorado's counties.

As of Thursday afternoon, Colorado had 277 known cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and four deaths.