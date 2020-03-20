Police: two adults and two children killed in a car accident in southern Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident Thursday night that killed two adults and two children in southern Minnesota.

Austin Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:02 p.m. to a burning vehicle on 2nd Drive Southwest near 11th Avenue Southwest.

Police Chief David McKichan said that when officers and firefighters arrived, they saw no signs of life inside the vehicle.

Police believe the vehicle had been traveling eastbound when it pulled off the highway, hit some trees, and went down an embankment where it stopped near the water treatment plant near the Cedar River.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was occupied by an adult man, an adult woman, and two children under the age of five. Police believe they are all family members, but no further information is available at this time due to the pending family notification and official identification from the medical examiner's office.

This is an ongoing investigation.