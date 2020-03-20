Police shoot those who break the spring and reject the coronavirus curfew! (Graphic vine)

Police in South Florida are doing their best to try to disperse the Spring Breakers in their city, amid fears of the coronavirus. Officers now report to college students as SHOTS.

Warning: the video contains graphic language and violence

Yesterday, MTO News located images showing police officers shooting non-lethal bullets at young nonviolent college partiers.

The incident erupted Thursday when hundreds of college students threw an impromptu "flash,quot; party in a Miami park. The city of Miami has closed all of the city's beaches, so Spring Breakers must be creative if they want to have fun.

