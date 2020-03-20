Police shoot those who break the spring and reject the coronavirus curfew! (Graphic vine)

Police in South Florida are doing their best to try to disperse the Spring Breakers in their city, amid fears of the coronavirus. Officers now report to college students as SHOTS.

Warning: the video contains graphic language and violence

Yesterday, MTO News located images showing police officers shooting non-lethal bullets at young nonviolent college partiers.

The incident erupted Thursday when hundreds of college students threw an impromptu "flash,quot; party in a Miami park. The city of Miami has closed all of the city's beaches, so Spring Breakers must be creative if they want to have fun.

Police rushed to the event and broke up the party.

And the officers weren't very professional about it. In the video, officers can be seen cursing and shoving college students.

The officers were particularly aggressive towards a group of African American college students. They pushed and harassed the youths, before knocking two of them to the ground and arresting the apparently innocent students for "resisting arrest."

But then, the officers did the unthinkable. The officer pulled out an automatic rifle and began firing non-lethal bullets at college students.

Fortunately, no one seems to have been injured.

