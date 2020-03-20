Police: Delivery driver robbed in Jamaica Plain by 2 suspects with one child

%MINIFYHTML203a5b2336c86c4c47424a139775353411% %MINIFYHTML203a5b2336c86c4c47424a139775353412%

The Boston police reportedly robbed a delivery driver while delivering him on Wednesday night in Jamaica Plain.

The incident occurred around 9:58 p.m. near Arklow Street, where the victim said she felt an object, which she believed to be a weapon, pressed against her back.

When the suspect allegedly demanded money, the victim said he noticed another suspect and a girl, who appeared to be about 9 years old, with them.

Police said the suspects allegedly stole the victim's backpack, which had an iPhone and cash inside, before fleeing the scene.

The delivery driver did not see which direction the suspects fled, police said.

The incident is under investigation.