Players who meet to lift their spirits are great at golf, says David Livingstone | Golf News





Billy Horschel is an ambassador for the Feeding NorthEast Florida charity

With world golf in a virtual block, David Livingstone has welcomed Billy Horschel's charitable nature and asks for more players to keep us entertained during an unfortunate hiatus …

Modern sport rarely encounters a problem that it cannot solve with money, but these are different times. A year after Tiger Woods gave the Masters a fairy tale ending, the Masters of the Universe on Magnolia Lane are powerless in the face of a unfolding horror story.

%MINIFYHTML659dcdf60a5781c3902891ac70b30b7a11% %MINIFYHTML659dcdf60a5781c3902891ac70b30b7a12%

Furthermore, they have to trust the goodwill of others to avoid a forgotten year. So are the organizations responsible for making the Ryder Cup a sports gem, unharmed by anything outside of September 11 and World War II.

Jay Monahan has suffered a few sleepless nights in the past few weeks.

And that's even before we start talking about the Open Championship, the US Open and the now-postponed PGA Championship. Around the world, anyone with a Tour or a running tournament is looking and waiting, trying to be busy and constructive, but also maintaining a sense of perspective on what is happening in the real world.

It's a difficult balance to find, and it caused several sleepless nights for PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in the week of the Players' Championship. He was even accused by some of his own Tour players of being deaf to what was happening outside of the Sawgrass bubble when Monahan hesitated about canceling the event before doing so.

In his defense, he is probably one of the many public figures around the world who have had to make decisions based on medical opinion and then take control when things go wrong.

Horschel helped load food onto trucks after The Players was suspended

In any case, Monahan certainly scored a great victory from a defeated Players' Championship when she diverted all the unused food from the tournament to a local charity.

Florida native Billy Horschel was a volunteer volunteer to represent Tour players and help load food into refrigerated trucks that were then shipped to distribution points for Feeding NorthEast Florida, a charity of which Horschel is a proud ambassador.

And, to his everlasting credit, Horschel donated $ 20,000 of his $ 52,000 winnings from the abandoned Sawgrass masterpiece to the Feeding NorthEast Florida cause. In the past five years, Horschel has donated more than $ 115,000 to the organization through his annual #DriveOutHunger campaign when The Players comes to town.

There also seems to be a matter of basic decency in what it looks like to be enjoying a day on the golf course when so many people are suffering and when club staff may be at risk. David Livingstone

Prepared meals fed homeless and at-risk individuals in Jacksonville throughout the weekend, and chilled foods provided lunches for a week. In what should have been a cathartic moment for Commissioner Monahan after a steamy week, he donned a hairnet, gloves and an apron and joined volunteers to serve lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

It was an exhilarating story in tough times and it made me wonder what the spirit of golf can do to offer some positivity in the dim light.

Certainly, the game is still played by many who continue to see it as a healthy outdoor activity that may well be the safest sport of all in the face of current concerns. With a few modifications, such as no antlers and raised cups to avoid having to get the ball out of the hole, golfers around the world still enjoy their pampered good ride.

What tournaments are out? Details of all tournaments worldwide that have been postponed or canceled

Social distancing is more easily accommodated by combining slicers with prostitutes. Admittedly, there are serious concerns for staff who keep courses running, and certainly busy driving ranges are forced to consider closing.

There also seems to be a matter of basic decency in what it looks like to be enjoying a day on the golf course when so many people suffer and when club staff may be at risk.

It's just one of the many difficult personal decisions we have to make right now, but, for what it's worth, I don't think anyone should be punished for enjoying a round of golf, especially if you're helping clubs stay on track. business and allowing staff to continue working if they are happy to do so.

Is Mickelson on the couch or in the gym during the break?

There seem to be no conscientious issues at the lower levels of professional golf, where mini tours continue to thrive throughout Britain and the United States. These are self-funded events where the prize funds are made up of entry fees.

But what about the big boys on top of the golf world who always tell us they would like more free time? Well, now they have it and, judging by social networks, they have fun.

Several players on the European Tour seem to be focused on some kind of toilet paper challenge that is probably not the best example of social awareness. Several American players, including Phil Mickelson, report on what he's winning between the gym and the couch, with the latter appearing to be on top.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler have been busy on the course

Enterprising Korn Ferry Tour player Conrad Shindler offers $ 20 video lessons, so check out Butch Harmon. Another pro for improvement, Houston Open champion Lanto Griffin, is tackling four books recommended by Rory McIlroy. I will not give you the titles, but rest assured it is a difficult exam.

But the best news came from the top of the game because Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are really having fun … playing golf. In fact, Rickie missed shot 59 when they played in South Florida.

My hope is that these two can persuade other residents of that Hobe Sound / Jupiter / Palm Beach area to get involved as well. Let's see, there are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to start with. Maybe even call Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus and give them decent disabilities.

What will we see of the likes of McIlroy and Woods in the coming weeks?

They could choose a couple of teams, play two balls with their own bags and there you have it: an instant Premier Golf League.

If everyone gets their phones to work on their best video, there would be enough material to send to Golf Channel and SkySports attendees. With a little bit of commentary and crowd effects, we would have Free Teachers Week all fixed up.

Just a thought guys. Maybe with your tongue on your cheek, but just think of the fun you could have and the money you could make for some of the people who are suffering.