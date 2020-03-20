Pink's husband & # 39; lost it & # 39; during self-isolation in the middle of the coronavirus, he shaves his head at home

%MINIFYHTML43a5c82d46c91202bdf447b104c43baa11% %MINIFYHTML43a5c82d46c91202bdf447b104c43baa12%

While Carey Hart offers before and after clips of her hair transformation, her singing wife turns to her social media to share a glimpse of her head shaving process.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart He "lost it" on Thursday (March 19) as she shaved his head as the couple continued to isolate themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a snap of the motocross rider with a bare stripe in the center of his scalp, his brown hair still light to see on either side.

"We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME," she wrote alongside the add-on, before also sharing a video of the moment Carey started with nail clippers.

Carey also shared videos of his transformation on his Instagram page, first posting a clip of himself, with full hair, saying, "I guess I won't be able to go to the salon anytime soon, so …"

Fans then clicked on the following video, which showed Carey shaved head and shirtless to show off his multiple tattoos while joking that he was in "metal quarantine."

"Send help. I'm losing it! #FullMetalQuarantine," she captioned the videos.

Pink and Carey have been doing their best to maintain a sense of normalcy while isolated with their eight-year-old children Willow and three-year-old Jameson with the "Walk Me Home" singer trying to schedule activities throughout the year. day for their offspring.

However, it seems like being at home with the kids is taking its toll on Carey, who shared a meme about Jack nicholson, Shelley Duvall Y Danny Lloyd from the horror movie "The Shining", which featured the legend "A couple of weeks of isolation with the family. What can go wrong?"

Posting the meme alongside some giggling emojis, Carey added, "Keep everyone safe."

"I'm Jack Nicholson on this stage," Pink hilariously replied to the photo.