Photos from a century of epidemics

March 20, 2020

LONDON – There are times when the planet restarts its course with a cruelty that seems both capricious and unforgiving. The coronavirus pandemic, which spreads octopus tentacles to all cracks in society, is one of them, pitting the vanity of supposed humans against nature's almost casual ability to destroy them. It's not the first time.

The calamities and the massive destruction of populations and lives go back to Biblical times and through the plague days in medieval Europe. Wars have also brought with them a Darwinian pruning of entire societies. Technological advancement, from siege engines to longbows, from gas chambers to weapons of mass destruction, has magnified the process, culminating in the Cold War calculations of mutually assured destruction.

But, as these photographs show, and as confirmed by pre-photographic chronicles of history, faith, and mythology, Earth and its people have fallen prey to invisible pathogens that make their victims fall just as efficiently. .

In the annals of the conflict, dating from the Plague of Athens from 430 to 426 BC. C. During the Peloponnesian War, the disease shaped national destinies as much as, sometimes, more than competing armies.