Photos from a century of epidemics

LONDON – There are times when the planet restarts its course with a cruelty that seems both capricious and unforgiving. The coronavirus pandemic, which spreads octopus tentacles to all cracks in society, is one of them, pitting the vanity of supposed humans against nature's almost casual ability to destroy them. It's not the first time.
The calamities and the massive destruction of populations and lives go back to Biblical times and through the plague days in medieval Europe. Wars have also brought with them a Darwinian pruning of entire societies. Technological advancement, from siege engines to longbows, from gas chambers to weapons of mass destruction, has magnified the process, culminating in the Cold War calculations of mutually assured destruction.
But, as these photographs show, and as confirmed by pre-photographic chronicles of history, faith, and mythology, Earth and its people have fallen prey to invisible pathogens that make their victims fall just as efficiently. .
In the annals of the conflict, dating from the Plague of Athens from 430 to 426 BC. C. During the Peloponnesian War, the disease shaped national destinies as much as, sometimes, more than competing armies.
The fears of the last pandemic have deep roots in history. The plague in medieval Europe claimed millions of lives even at a time when globalization was in its infancy, drastically reducing national and continental populations in the mid-14th century.
Over the millennia, cholera, smallpox, typhus, and other diseases have changed the course of history and reinforced human perceptions of frailty. The catalog covers swine flu and avian flu, leprosy, measles, and malaria.
Much further back, the sacred texts that define belief and identity to this day narrate the ninth plague in the book of Exodus, which now appears to be a harbinger of quarantine, self-isolation, and the social distancing that lies ahead from many of us. for months, if not years, to come.
"And total darkness covered all of Egypt for three days," it reads. "No one could see anyone else or leave their place for three days."
Inevitably, this latest pandemic finds echoes in the near and ancient past.
1918-1919
The Spanish Flu
The word pandemic derives from the ancient Greek, which literally means "all people,quot;, but it is not universally applied.
Perhaps the most relevant antecedent of the current situation is the Spanish flu, which spread throughout the world between 1918 and 1919. It killed more people than those who died in the trenches and battlefields of World War I, where the disease partly germinated. Estimates exceed 50 million deaths.
Accounts link the spread of the disease to the transatlantic deployments of US forces in the closing days of World War I, and to the victorious return of the Allied forces home after November 1918.
1968
Hong Kong flu
That pandemic spread in an era even before the jet engine offered massive mobility. Since then, the world has become much looser.
Many increases in the infection rate come from increased human mobility, allowing people to carry pathogens with them in their quest for war and trade.
Migration itself, for pleasure, financial need or flight from war, alternatively unites humanity even, or especially, in times of pandemic, while raising real or exaggerated fears.
When President Donald Trump referred to the "Chinese virus," appealing to the xenophobia of those seeking a target of guilt, some people recalled a 1968 image during the call. The Hong Kong flu that caused more than 100,000 deaths in the United States, out of a global total of more than one million.
The photograph showed a billboard with the words: “The Hong Kong flu is not American. Catch something made in the United States. "
ON GOING
AIDS
Stigma has almost always accompanied the disease.
Perhaps the most stubborn viral assault of modern times comes from H.I.V./AIDS, its earliest associations with homosexuality adding to the marginalization of victims and treatment.
The disease itself proved less discriminatory than the societies it afflicted and generalized. However, even if it was once defined as a pandemic, it is now often portrayed as a chronic or endemic condition, albeit of epidemic proportions.
At the end of 2018, According to the World Health Organization, 32 million people had died of H.I.V. since its inception recorded in the late 1960s, and 37.9 million people lived with the disease as a result of advances in treatment and care.
"The infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, allowing people living with H.I.V. to lead long, healthy lives," said W.H.O. said.
2002-2003
SARS
Covid-19 seems to be a far cry from such hopeful evaluations.
It belongs to "a large family of viruses that can cause disease in animals or humans,quot;, called coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
They range "from the common cold to more severe illnesses like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)," he says.
But those epidemics were much more limited in scope than Covid-19 disease caused by the latest coronavirus.
SARS in 2003 claimed nearly 800 deaths from 8,000 cases reported primarily in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.
2009-2010
Swine flu
In many ways, previous coronavirus outbreaks provided Asian countries, in particular, a much more limited trial for Covid-19, and the world with a warning of the potential for more deadly and more widespread infections.
The same can be said about the swine flu outbreak a decade ago, an H1N1 virus in the Spanish flu category that infected hundreds of millions worldwide, not excluding young and healthy people, but with a much less severe impact than previous pandemics.
2013
Ebola
Other diseases also pointed to the possibility of a pandemic, even if they are more geographically contained and do not meet the scientific definition.
The murderous Ebola virus blast that spread through parts of West Africa between 2014 and 2016 killed 11,300 people, according to the World Health Organization. Specialists mention it only as an outbreak or epidemic, even if it crossed the borders between Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The Ebola outbreak also showed that, for Europe and the United States, possessors of a sense of law and prosperity, much of Africa remained remote, or even in the realms of imagination, defined in the writings of Conrad and Naipaul.
For many, so too did the possibility of more widespread illness. Covid-19, however, is emerging as the great leveler.
Ebola did not change western life. It did not close theaters and bars from Los Angeles to Rome, nor did it stop flights across the Atlantic, nor did it close businesses, subways, and schools, nor did it leave many Americans and Europeans suddenly aware of their fragility and vulnerability to changing mortality rules.
It did not lead inexorably to the conclusion that, from now on, the assumptions and expectations of what constitutes western normality would continue to be valid.
2015
MERS
So far, no region has been shown to be immune to disease penetration, its dire persistence, or the potential to become the source of pandemics, despite the temptation to blame, as with the Covid-19 contagion.
For example, MERS, which claimed some 858 lives from 2,494 reported infections, primarily in 2012, and primarily in the Arabian Peninsula, according to the World Health Organization.
The outbreak reoccurred in South Korea three years later. This time, a coronavirus has gone global, almost everywhere at once.
"We have never seen a coronavirus pandemic before," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, about Covid-19 on March 11. "This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus."
"And we have never seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time before," he added.
2020
Coronavirus
Covid-19, then, presents a new threat to globalization, challenging humanity to unite or separate.
Globalization may have united humanity in unequal chains of trade and profit, but it did not dissolve the primary fear of the uncontrolled pestilence that has been buried in human consciousness for millennia.
Alarms and blockages about the coronavirus have reversed the West's perceptions of its own place in history. China now offers aid to Italy. After decades of dismantling the barriers between them, European nations are rebuilding them, retreating to national sovereignty.
Throughout Europe, which once estimated free movement, border posts and controls are being re-established. However, as Ian Goldin, a professor at Oxford University, pointed out in An op-ed in The New York Times, those efforts may just be our last vanity.
"No wall is high enough to avoid threats to our future," he wrote, "even for the most powerful countries."