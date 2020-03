The Philippines has reported another coronavirus-related death as the country closes to try to stop its spread.

More than half of the country's population was ordered to stay home and the capital was blocked.

%MINIFYHTMLa5873d9143f63bc1984408e86af80f8d11% %MINIFYHTMLa5873d9143f63bc1984408e86af80f8d12%

But it is proving challenging for frontline health workers.

Al Jazeera's Barnaby Lo has this Manila story.