PG,amp;E Reaches Bankruptcy Agreement with Governor Newsom – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Pacific Gas & Electric and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday an agreement for the country's largest utility to emerge from bankruptcy caused by massive liabilities from wildfires.

The governor's office announced that PG,amp;E agreed to review its board and operations, and also agreed on a process to put the company up for sale if it does not withdraw from the most complex bankruptcy cases in the history of the United States before June 30. June.

PG,amp;E filed a motion with the bankruptcy court outlining the company's reorganization plan, while the Governor's office filed a statement supporting the proposed plan and PG,amp;E's compliance with Assembly Bill 1054.

"We appreciate the governor's statements in the Bankruptcy Court. We now hope that the California Public Utilities Commission will approve the Plan through its established regulatory process, so that we can get out of Chapter 11, paying forest fire victims in a timely manner. fair and as soon as possible, and participate in the State Forest Fire Fund, "CEO and President Bill Johnson said in a statement released by the company.

PG,amp;E will commit billions of dollars in additional expenses to prevent wildfires, meeting one of Newsom's critical demands for the bankruptcy plan.

"This is the end of business as usual for PG,amp;E," Newsom said in a statement. "Through California's unprecedented bankruptcy, we ensure a fully transformed board and leadership structure for the company, real accountability tools to ensure safety and reliability, and billions more in shareholder contributions to ensure that security improvements are made. "

The utility company's outdated system triggered a series of catastrophic forest fires in 2017 and 2018 that killed so many people and burned so many homes and businesses that the company had to file for bankruptcy early last year.