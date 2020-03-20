Pet of the week: Cece The Catahoula Mix – Up News Info

Our pet of the week is Cece, the catahoula / terrier / pit bull mix.

He is currently at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. She has been at the shelter since December and is one of the longest-term residents on the premises.

%MINIFYHTML03dcb7a2a7132bf487bcccdd2bbcc1cf11% %MINIFYHTML03dcb7a2a7132bf487bcccdd2bbcc1cf12%

Cece is described as a very sweet and energetic dog who loves to play.

The Animal Humane Society says the 3-year-old would be best suited for a family of patients who can help her learn new skills. Ideally, you would live with older children and no other pets.

Anyone interested in adopting Cece should know that the Animal Humane Society is slated to close this weekend in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The Golden Valley location, where Cece and the other animals are housed, is slated to close on Sunday night.

The Animal Humane Society says it has more than 80 animals for adoption this weekend. They will try to find foster homes for as many pets as possible before closing.

During the shutdown, a team of veterinarians will care for the animals at the Golden Valley location.

The Animal Humane Society plans to close until May 2.